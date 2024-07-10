Ollie Watkins the unlikely toast of England after last-gasp winner at Euro 2024

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Ollie Watkins says he is a realist. He has never pictured himself playing at a major tournament for England. That was especially the case when as a teenager learning his trade as a striker he was sent on loan to English sixth-tier club Weston-super-Mare in 2015. So imagine what went through Watkins’ mind when he saw his stoppage-time shot fly past Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and into the bottom corner to earn England a place in the European Championship final? Watkins says “I don’t think I’ve hit a ball that sweet before” after England’s 2-1 victory over the Dutch in the semifinals on Wednesday. Watkins is suddenly the toast of England.

