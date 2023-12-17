Ollie Watkins scores winning goal and upsets home fans as high-flying Villa beats Brentford 2-1

BRENTFORD, England (AP) — Ollie Watkins scored the winner and upset fans at his former club with his goal celebrations as Aston Villa beat Brentford 2-1 to provisionally move second in the Premier League. Villa is one point behind leader Arsenal and a point above third-place Liverpool, which hosts Manchester United later Sunday. Late goals from Alex Moreno and Watkins secured a dramatic late victory for Unai Emery’s high-flying Villa at Brentford after Bees defender Ben Mee had been sent off 20 minutes from time.

