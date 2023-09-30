Ollie Watkins scores a hat trick in Aston Villa’s 6-1 rout of Brighton

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Ollie Watkins scored a hat trick as Aston Villa routed Brighton 6-1 in the Premier League. It was Watkins’ second hat trick of the season after also netting three against Hibernian in the Europa Conference League in August. An own goal by Pervis Estupinan and strikes from Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz completed Villa’s win. On-loan Barcelona forward Ansu Fati scored a consolation goal for Brighton. Both teams had enjoyed impressive starts to the season. Brighton went into the game at Villa Park third in the standings but Villa came out on top to inflict a third loss in four games in all competitions for the visitors.

