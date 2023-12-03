Ollie Watkins earns Aston Villa a point with 90th-minute equalizer at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Ollie Watkins has produced a dramatic 90th-minute equalizer as Aston Villa twice came from behind to rescue a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League. High-flying Villa looked to be heading for a shock defeat on the south coast until Watkins pounced on substitute Moussa Diaby’s cross to score his 13th goal of the season with a well-timed backward header. Leon Bailey also scored for Villa. Antoine Semenyo and Dominic Solanke got Bournemouth’s goals. Villa stayed fourth. Bournemouth is 16th.

