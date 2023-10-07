Ollie Gordon, Alex Hale lead Oklahoma State to 29-21 win over Kansas State

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Ollie Gordon ran for 136 yards and a touchdown, Alex Hale tied a school record with five made field goals and Oklahoma State defeated Kansas State 29-21. It was Gordon’s second straight game with at least 100 yards rushing. This one came against a Kansas State team that was allowing just 73 yards rushing per game. Alan Bowman passed for 235 yards and Cameron Epps returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown for the Cowboys. Kansas State’s Will Howard passed for 152 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions. He ran for 104 yards and a score.

