Olivo’s field goal as time expires saves day for NC Central

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Adrian Olivo’s 36-yard field goal as time expired lifted North Carolina Central to a 22-20 victory over Tennessee Tech in a non-league regular season finale on Saturday.

Tennessee Tech (4-7) took a 20-19 lead on Jeremiah Oatsvall’s 1-yard run with 2:43 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Golden Eagles’ two-point conversion try was no good.

North Carolina Central (9-2) started at its own 28-yard line on what would be the game’s final drive. The Eagles made four first downs — converting once on fourth down — and reached the Tennessee Tech 19-yard line. With time running out, Olivo made his third field goal of the game.

Latrell Collier had 130 yards rushing for North Carolina Central, the MEAC co-champion. Howard defeated Morgan State 35-6 on Saturday to tie the Eagles for the conference title, but North Carolina Central owns the tiebreaker.

