Olivo kicks 3 FGs, FCS No. 10 NC Central beats Morgan State 16-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Davius Richard threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Tynez Warner, Adrian Olivo kicked field goals of 38, 22 and 41 yards and North Carolina Central beat Morgan State 16-3. Richard completed 16 of 30 for 122 yards with no interceptions for the Eagles. The defending conference champions, N.C. Central has won four games in a row since a 59-7 loss at then-No. 24 UCLA on Sept. 16. Morgan State has lost five games in a row. Morgan State had 228 total yards while it limited the Eagles, ranked No. 10 in the FCS coaches poll, to 202 but the Bears were minus-2 in the turnover battle and committed eight penalties for 93 yards.

