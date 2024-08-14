Olivier Giroud makes Los Angeles FC debut as a substitute during Leagues Cup match

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Olivier Giroud has made his Los Angeles FC debut during a Leagues Cup Round of 16 match against the San Jose Earthquakes. The 37-year-old French striker came on as a substitute in the 71st minute of LAFC’s 4-1 victory. He had a chance inside the box in the 90th minute, but his shot was blocked by San Jose’s Daniel Munie near the goal. Giroud signed with LAFC in May and had his first practice with the club on Aug. 3. He comes to the United States after spending 18 years in the top professional leagues in France, England and Italy. That included the past four seasons with AC Milan. He has 285 goals in 716 club matches.

