Olivia Reeves wins the United States’ first Olympic gold medal in weightlifting in 24 years

PARIS (AP) — Olivia Reeves has won the United States’ first Olympic gold medal in weightlifting in 24 years at the Paris Olympics. Reeves lifted 117 kilograms (390 pounds) in the snatch and 145kg (320 pounds) in the clean and jerk for a total of 262kg to beat Mari Leivis Sanchez of Colombia by five kilograms in the women’s 71kg division. Angie Dajomes of Ecuador took the bronze. Karlos Nasar of Bulgaria won gold and broke two world records in the men’s 89-kilogram division as Yeison López of Colombia got silver and Antonino Pizzolato of Italy took home the bronze medal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.