Olivia Moultrie scores twice and the US women down the Dominican Republic 5-0

By The Associated Press
Dominican Republic goalkeeper Paloma Pena Toro (20) and Renata Mercedes Puello chase the ball during the first half of the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup soccer tournament against the United States at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Damian Dovarganes]

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Olivia Moultrie scored twice in her first national team start and the United States defeated the Dominican Republic 5-0 in the inaugural CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup tournament. The 18-year-old Moultrie, making just her third appearance with the national team, scored her first goal in the seventh minute when she stretched to tap the ball across the goal line. Lynn Williams had a first-half goal while Jenna Nighswonger and Alex Morgan converted late penalty kicks.

