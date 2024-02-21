Olivia Moultrie scores twice and the US women down the Dominican Republic 5-0

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Olivia Moultrie scored twice in her first national team start and the United States defeated the Dominican Republic 5-0 in the inaugural CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup tournament. The 18-year-old Moultrie, making just her third appearance with the national team, scored her first goal in the seventh minute when she stretched to tap the ball across the goal line. Lynn Williams had a first-half goal while Jenna Nighswonger and Alex Morgan converted late penalty kicks.

