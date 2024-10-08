Olivia Miles has fought back from a knee injury. She’s set to return in Notre Dame’s star backcourt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Notre Dame is getting a major boost with the return of point guard Olivia Miles. Miles hasn’t played since suffering a serious knee injury in February 2023. She sat out last season and focused on her recovery while the Fighting Irish won an Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title. Miles was an Associated Press second-team All-American in 2023. Now she’s returning to a backcourt that features Hannah Hidalgo. Hidalgo was a freshman who became an AP first-team All-American last year. Miles said Tuesday at the league’s preseason media days that she has worked to come back stronger “both physically and mentally.”

