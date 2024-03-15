Oliver Marmol given 2-year contract extension through 2026 by Cardinals

By The Associated Press
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol speaks to the media before the start of a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Coming off a last-place finish in the NL Central, the St. Louis Cardinals displayed confidence in manager Oliver Marmol and announced a two-year contract extension through 2026The 37-year-old former Cardinals minor leaguer led the team to an NL Central title in his first season, winning 93 games in 2022 and becoming the youngest manager to reach the playoffs since a 31-year-old Lou Boudreau took Cleveland to the World Series in 1946. St. Louis went 71-91 last year and finished last in the division.

