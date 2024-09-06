Oliver Bearman back in F1 with Haas as replacement for suspended Kevin Magnussen

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — British teenager Oliver Bearman is returning to Formula 1 ahead of schedule after the Haas team said he will replace the suspended Kevin Magnussen for next week’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Bearman signed in July to race for Haas in 2025 but he’ll make an early appearance with his new team in Baku next week because Magnussen is serving a one-race suspension for accumulating too many penalty points. The 19-year-old Bearman usually races in Formula 2 but was impressive as he finished in seventh place in his F1 debut for Ferrari at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in March.

