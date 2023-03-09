Olivares, Randhawa lead Sac State women to 1st NCAA tourney

By The Associated Press
Sacramento State players celebrate winning winning the Big Sky Womne's Basketball tournament against Northern Arizona in the an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big Sky women's tournament in Boise, Idaho, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Boise, Idaho. Sacramento State won 76-63. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Conner]

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Jordan Olivares scored a career-high 26 points, Kaylin Randhawa added a season-high 20 and Sacramento State earned its first trip to the NCAA Tournament with a 76-63 win over Northern Arizona in the championship game of the Big Sky Conference Tournament. Olivares hit a tough shot in the lane as time expired at the end of the first quarter to give Sacrament State a 22-18 lead and the momentum. The Hornets scored the first seven points of the second quarter and added an 8-0 run after a Northern Arizona free throw. After missing 13 straight shots, the Lumberjacks hit a 3-pointer in the final minute and trailed 37-22 at the break. Emily Rodabaugh scored 18 points for Northern Arizona.

