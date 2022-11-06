Olise’s late goal secures win for Palace at West Ham in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Michael Olise has scored in the fourth minute of added time to secure a 2-1 win for Crystal Palace at West Ham. It completed a comeback by the visitors after Said Benrahma had fired West Ham in front in the first half and Wilfried Zaha equalized. Olise’s winner came after West Ham saw a penalty overturned late in the game when referee Paul Tierney reviewed an incident involving Marc Guehi on Michail Antonio and reversed his decision.

