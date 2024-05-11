Olise stars again for Crystal Palace in win at Wolves in EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Michael Olise has delivered another impressive display and Crystal Palace has registered its fifth win in six English Premier League games by beating Wolves 3-1 at Molineux. Olise was the two-goal star of the show in Monday’s 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Selhurst Park. He gave the in-form Eagles the lead in the 26th minute with a delightful curling strike and played a key role in the buildup to the second two minutes later scored by Jean-Philippe Mateta. Wolves pulled a goal back midway through the second half through Matheus Cunha. Olise’s pass then set up Eberechi Eze to wrap up victory in the 73rd for Palace.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.