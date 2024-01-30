Olise and Eze combine to help Crystal Palace defeat Sheffield United 3-2 after very early goal

LONDON (AP) — Michael Olise has marked his return to Crystal Palace’s team by scoring the winner in a 3-2 Premier League comeback victory over last-place Sheffield United to ease the pressure on manager Roy Hodgson. Ben Brereton Diaz stunned the home support into silence when he netted the opener after only 21 seconds at Selhurst Park before Olise teed up Eberechi Eze for the equalizer. James McAtee restored the Blades’ lead before Olise once again set up Eze, who leveled things up inside the first half-hour of a frenetic first period to complete his double. Olise ensured his team came away with all three points by scoring in the 67th.

