Olesen cruises to four-shot Thailand Open victory

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark has claimed his seventh European tour title with a four-shot victory in the Thailand Classic at the Amata Spring Country Club. Starting the final round two shots ahead of countryman Nicolai Hojgaard and Yannik Paul of Germany, the Dane never let anyone threaten him as he cruised through the last 18 holes with an error-free 66 to win on 24-under 264, four ahead of the German. The win marked his first title in Asia and is his first since the British Masters in May 2022.

