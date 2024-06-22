Olesen becomes first Danish winner of the British Amateur

BALLYLIFFIN, Ireland (AP) — Jacob Skov Olesen is the first player from Denmark to win the British Amateur. Olesen took the lead in the morning session at Ballyliffin and then pulled away from Dominic Clemons of England in the afternoon. He led by as much as 6 up and closed out a 4-and-3 victory. The title gets Olesen into the British Open next month at Royal Troon. Assuming he stays amateur, Olesen also will get to play in the Masters and the U.S. Open next year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.