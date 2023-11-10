Oleksandr Usyk will be sure of Tyson Fury fight when he hears ‘the sound of a bell’

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — The heavyweight title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury now appears likely to be held in February. Although Usyk isn’t convinced. The Ukrainian has his doubts because the fight had been planned for Dec. 23 in Saudi Arabia. That was before Fury got knocked down and nearly defeated by Francis Ngannou, an MMA fighter making his boxing debut. Usyk says “I will be sure when I’m the ring.” Usyk holds the IBF, WBA and WBO belts and Fury has the WBC version of the heavyweight title. The last fight to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion was in 1999, when Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield.

