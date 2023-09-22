Ole Miss’s Dart thriving after fighting off challenges, next test is Alabama

Jaxson Dart is thriving as Mississippi’s starting quarterback after fighting off an offseason challenge from transfers. Now, Dart faces another test in leading the 15th-ranked Rebels into Tuscaloosa to face No. 13 Alabama. Dart held onto his job after coach Lane Kiffin brought in transfers Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard. He has perhaps been better than ever so far this season. Dart ranks fifth nationally in total offense, averaging 355.0 yards per game.

