Ole Miss’s Beard heads into season as lone new head coach in SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Mississippi’s Chris Beard is the SEC’s lone new head coach a year after six programs made changes at the top. It’s a big hire for a program that languished near the bottom of the league last season, but also notable for another reason. Beard spoke at SEC media day ahead of his debut season. Ole Miss hired Beard in March, just over two months after his firing from Texas following a domestic violence arrest. The charges had been dismissed nearly a month before the Rebels made that move.

