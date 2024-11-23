Ole Miss WR Tre Harris appears to injure his groin in his first game back in six weeks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mississippi star receiver Tre Harris, returning after missing the last six weeks with a lower-body injury, left the Rebels’ game at Florida with an apparent groin injury. Harris was hurt in the second quarter while trying to make a leaping catch near the Ole Miss sideline. His leg appeared to get stretched awkwardly during the play. He dropped the ball as he fell to the ground and was helped to the locker room. The ninth-ranked Rebels also lost safety Yam Banks in the first half. Banks injured his left knee trying to defend DJ Lagway’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Elijhah Badger and was carted off the field.

