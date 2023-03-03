Ole Miss women advance to SEC semis, 77-60 over Texas A&M

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Angel Baker scored 23 points, Madison Scott had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists and No. 4 seed Mississippi opened its SEC Tournament with a 77-60 victory over 13th-seeded Texas A&M. Ole Miss will play top-ranked South Carolina on Saturday in a rematch of last season’s semifinal. In the lone meeting this season, Ole Miss led with 1:24 remaining in the fourth quarter before losing to the Gamecocks in overtime. Baker scored 20-plus for the eighth time this season after shooting 10 of 12 from the field to help Ole Miss shoot 51%. Texas A&M was held to 35% with 22 turnovers. Marquesha Davis, coming off a career-high 26-point performance in a regular-season finale, added 14 points for Mississippi. Elauna Eaton scored 11 points.

