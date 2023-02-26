Ole Miss wins first game without Davis, beats LSU 82-69

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaemyn Brakefield scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Mississippi won its first game with acting head coach Win Case, beating LSU 82-69. Case took over the program when Ole Miss fired Kermit Davis, who was nearing the end of his fifth season at the helm in Oxford. Amaree Abram came off the bench to add 14 points with four 3-pointers for Ole Miss (11-18, 3-13 SEC), which shot 55% (32 of 58) from the field and ended a four-game losing streak. KJ Williams scored 29 points on 10-of-18 shooting to lead LSU (14-15, 2-14).

