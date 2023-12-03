Ole Miss to face Penn State in SEC-Big Ten Peach Bowl matchup of 10-2 teams

ATLANTA (AP) — No. 11 Mississippi will play No. 10 Penn State in the Dec. 30 Peach Bowl. The Rebels will make their second New Year’s Six bowl appearance in the last three seasons. The Peach Bowl matchup between the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten will be the first meeting between the teams. Each team will bring a 10-2 record into the game in Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.