Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg no longer with program

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi tight end Michael Trigg has left the program amid his second season since transferring. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin confirmed reports that Trigg had left the team. Trigg had played in 10 games since transferring from USC along with quarterback Jaxson Dart before last season. He caught 21 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns. That includes four catches for 65 yards and a TD in three games this season.

