Ole Miss staves off another upset attempt foiling Sam Houston 70-67

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Allen Flanigan scored 23 points and Matthew Murrell scored 15 points and Mississippi survived another upset bid, beating Sam Houston 70-67. Lamar Wilkerson came up short on his 3 attempt and time ran out for Sam Houston. On Tuesday, the Rebels escaped Detroit Mercy’s upset attempt, beating the Titans 70-69. Javon Barnes scored 22 points for Sam Houston.

