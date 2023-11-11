Ole Miss newcomer Flanigan scores 29 points to lead Rebels past Eastern Washington 75-64

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Allen Flanigan scored a career-high 29 points and Mississippi defeated Eastern Washington 75-64, pulling away from the Eagles in the second half. Flanigan, a transfer from Auburn playing his second game for the Rebels, made 11 of 22 shots and 7 of 8 free throws. Matthew Murrell added 12 points for Ole Miss. Eastern Washington led 51-50 midway through the second half before Rashaud Marshall scored on back-to-back possessions to give the Rebels the lead for good. The Eagles went nearly four minutes without a field goal while Ole Miss pushed the lead to 62-52 and the Rebels led by at least 10 points over the final seven minutes.

