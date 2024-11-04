Ole Miss leading rusher Henry Parrish Jr. out with injury

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Injured Mississippi running back Henry Parrish Jr. isn’t on the depth chart ahead of Saturday’s game against No. 2 Georgia. Parrish went down with what appeared to be a serious left leg injury in the 16th-ranked Rebels’ win over Arkansas. The depth chart only indicated either Ulysses Bentley IV, Matt Jones or Domonique Thomas would start in Saturday’s game with the Bulldogs. Parrish is sixth in the Southeastern Conference in rushing with 678 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.