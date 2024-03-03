Ole Miss holds off Missouri from the line, pulls out an 84-78 win

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jaemyn Brakefield hit four free throws and Matthew Murrell, Jaylen Murray and Austin Nunez each hit a pair in the final 35 seconds to help Mississippi escape Missouri with an 84-78 win. The Tigers, winless in 16 Southeastern Conference games, got within two points after Nick Honor converted three free throws with 50 seconds left to make it 76-74, but after Murrell’s free throws Sean East II missed a 3-point attempt and Brakefield grabbed the rebound and was fouled by Aidan Shaw. After Brakefield converted both free throws. Shaw scored a layup and the Tigers immediately fouled Murray. Honor followed Murray’s free throws with a layup and Nunez hit the final Ole Miss free throws with a second left.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.