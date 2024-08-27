Ole Miss, Dart have bevy of receiving targets led by Harris, transfer Wells

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart has dangerous targets all across the board, when they’re healthy. He can fling it deep to Tre Harris or Antwane Jr. “Juice” Wells, or find tight end Caden Prieskorn or Jordan Watkins. The list goes on. The sixth-ranked Rebels enter the season without star tailback Quinshon Judkins, but with arguably the deepest and best collection of pass catchers in the Southeastern Conference. The question entering their opener Saturday against Furman is whether the full arsenal will be ready to go. Watkins and Wells have been nursing injuries.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.