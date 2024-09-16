Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin says Wake Forest violated an ‘unwritten rule’ in buying out 2025 game

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin says Wake Forest violated “an unwritten rule” by buying its way out of next year’s matchup, leaving the Rebels in search of another major-conference opponent. The fifth-ranked Rebels beat the Demon Deacons 40-6 on Saturday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, as part of a scheduled home-and-home series. There won’t be a rematch next season in Oxford, Mississippi. A person with knowledge of the decision confirmed that Wake Forest canceled next year’s trip to Ole Miss and said the school is closing in on alternative scheduling options.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.