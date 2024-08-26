Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin hires brother, Chris, as analyst

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin has hired his brother, Chris, as a player personnel analyst. It’s the fourth time the brothers have worked together. The sixth-ranked Rebels open the season Saturday against Furman. Chris Kiffin most recently worked as the Houston Texans’ linebackers coach after coaching defensive line for the Cleveland Browns from 2020-22. He also spent two seasons as a pass rush specialist for the San Francisco 49ers. Chris Kiffin is making his third stop at Ole Miss, where he was an assistant from 2012-16 and a graduate assistant in 2007.

