Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin calls college football’s crammed calendar ‘a dumb system’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin says college football’s crammed calendar is “a dumb system.” It’s Kiffin latest complaint. The outspoken coach previously ripped the selection committee for keeping his team and others from the powerhouse Southeastern Conference out of the College Football Playoff. Now he says the idea of coaches juggling a transfer window while preparing for bowl games is “a really poor system.” His comments came during a Zoom for coaches headed to the Gator Bowl. He adds, “we just try to manage the best we can through it, and hopefully someday it’ll get fixed.”

