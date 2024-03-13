Ole Miss basketball coach Chris Beard agrees to a new contract

By The Associated Press
FILE - Mississippi head coach Chris Beard shouts instructions to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi coach Chris Beard has agreed to a new contract after a debut season when he won his first 13 games to earn a national ranking. Keith Carter, the Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, announced the new deal on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rogelio V. Solis]

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi coach Chris Beard has agreed to a new contract amid a debut season when he won his first 13 games. Keith Carter, the Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, announced the new deal on the one-year anniversary of Beard’s hiring. The school did not release details of the contract. Beard received a four-year deal with the Rebels and was scheduled to make $3.35 million next season. State law limits contracts to a maximum of four years. The 10th-seeded Rebels are 20-11 entering the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

