Ole Miss basketball coach Chris Beard agrees to a new contract

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi coach Chris Beard has agreed to a new contract amid a debut season when he won his first 13 games. Keith Carter, the Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, announced the new deal on the one-year anniversary of Beard’s hiring. The school did not release details of the contract. Beard received a four-year deal with the Rebels and was scheduled to make $3.35 million next season. State law limits contracts to a maximum of four years. The 10th-seeded Rebels are 20-11 entering the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

