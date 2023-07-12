Oldest pro soccer player Miura not ready to retire, set to play again in Portugal

TOKYO (AP) — The oldest professional soccer player has decided he’s not old enough to call it quits just yet. Striker Kazuyoshi Miura is 56. He has signed a new loan deal in Portugal. The second-tier Oliveirense announced the extension on social media. Miura has been on loan from Japanese club Yokohama FC to Oliveirense since February and set the record for the Portuguese league’s oldest player when appearing in three games through the end of the season in May. As well as Japan, Miura has played in Brazil, Italy, Croatia and Australia. The former national team forward scored 55 goals in 89 games for Japan. In November the owners of the J-League J1 club Yokohama became a majority shareholder of Oliveirense.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.