Oldest horse racing track in US is closing. Freehold Raceway shutting down on Dec .28

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Freehold Raceway, the oldest horse racing track in the United States, is shutting down at the end of the year. Track officials made the announcement on Thursday after a meeting with employees. Horse racing has been conducted at the half-mile track in central New Jersey since the 1830s. Harness racing become the staple when The Monmouth County Agricultural Society was formed late 1853, and it held harness racing the following year at an annual fair at Freehold Raceway.

