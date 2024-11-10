Oldacre, with 21 points and 14 rebounds, paces No. 4 Texas in a 119-47 win over Southeast Missouri

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Newcomer Kyla Oldacre had career-bests of 21 points and 14 rebounds in just 17 minutes, point guard Rori Harmon made a successful return from a knee injury, and No. 4 Texas opened its season with a 119-47 victory over Southeast Missouri Sunday.Oldacre, a 6-foot-6 junior who transferred this season from Miami and is the backup center, used her height advantage to dominate inside, converting 8 of 12 field goal attempts.

