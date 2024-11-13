Old Texas and Arkansas rivalry renewed as border clash reconnects in SEC

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ move to the Southeastern Conference rekindled an old rivalry so intense that national championships hung in the balance and a U.S. president once made a special trip to attend. The Texas-Arkansas border clash is a feud that in its heyday was as big as any in the country. It renews this week when the No. 3 Longhorns and Razorbacks meet as programs in the same conference for the first time since 1991. The Longhorns and and Razorbacks have met a handful of times over the last three decades, but the rivalry still drips with lore among the old-timers around both programs.

