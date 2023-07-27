Old-school Dabo Swinney keeps Clemson on top in ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has his issues with today’s college football model. He’s mostly passed up the transfer portal, prefers to promote from within his staff and once said he’d quit the game if players were paid. But despite it all, Swinney and the Tigers enter the season as defending champions and hoping for an eighth Atlantic Coast Conference title in nine seasons. Swinney said on the final day of the league’s football media days that he’s used his beliefs and standards to build a program built for long-term success.

