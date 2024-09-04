Old rivals Colorado and Nebraska will wrap up their 4-game nonconference series in Lincoln

Colorado and Nebraska close out their four-game home-and-home nonconference series on Saturday night in Lincoln. Colorado’s Deion Sanders and Nebraska’s Matt Rhule both are in their second seasons and both are tasked with bringing their programs back to prominence. This will be a good test to check the progress of the old Big Eight-Big 12 rivals. Nebraska fans have been anticipating this game since the Buffaloes won 36-14 in Boulder last year. Both teams are 1-0. The Buffs beat North Dakota State 31-26 in their opener while the Huskers rolled past UTEP 40-7.

