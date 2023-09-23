Old Dominion survives scrum with Texas A&M Commerce for 10-9 win

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jack Shields threw for 258 yards and a touchdown and a failed two-point conversion at the end preserved Old Dominion’s 10-9 win over Texas A&M-Commerce. Kelby Williams caught eight of Shields’ 14 completions for 197 yards. Shields threw a 40-yard scoring pass to Dominic Dutton with 2:12 left in the third quarter for the game’s first touchdown. Reggie Branch ran for 78 yards on 17 carries for Texas A&M Commerce.

