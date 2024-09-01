Old Dominion mistakes save South Carolina in 23-19 win over Monarchs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina recovered two fumbles inside the 10 leading to its only two touchdowns as the Gamecocks beat Old Dominion 23-19 on Saturday night. South Carolina freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers ran for a 4-yard touchdown with 6:11 to go to finally push the Gamecocks past the Monarchs. Sellers did not have a stellar debut. He completed just 10 of 23 passes for 114 yards and carried the ball 20 times for 64 yards. Old Dominion quarterback Grant Wilson struggled too. He had both fumbles deep in his own territory, threw a second quarter interception in the end zone and ended the Monarchs last chance with another interception with 1:29 left in the game..

