Old Dominion men’s basketball coach Jeff Jones hospitalized after heart attack in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Old Dominion coach Jeff Jones has been hospitalized in Honolulu after suffering a heart attack. The 63-year-old Jones was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday. The school said Thursday Jones was resting comfortably and expected to make a full recovery. The Monarchs are competing in the Diamond Head Classic, but Jones will not be available to coach the team in its three tournament games. Jones is 203-161 in 11 seasons at Old Dominion, including a 3-6 start this season. Kieran Donohue will serve as the interim head coach.

