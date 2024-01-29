Old Dominion dismisses scoring leader Vasean Allette from team for ‘conduct unbecoming of a Monarch’

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Old Dominion interim coach Kieran Donohue says scoring leader Vasean Allette has been dismissed from the team for “conduct unbecoming of a Monarch.” Donohue made the announcement Sunday, one day after he said Allette was suspended and did not play in a 76-70 home loss to Georgia Southern. The freshman guard from Toronto was averaging 17.4 points, second in the Sun Belt Conference. He also was leading the Monarchs (5-16, 1-8) in rebounding, assists and steals.

