Old Dominion dismisses scoring leader Vasean Allette from team for ‘conduct unbecoming of a Monarch’

By The Associated Press
FILE - Old Dominion guard Vasean Allette, left, attempts a layup against James Madison guard Xavier Brown, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Dec. 9, 2023, in Norfolk, Va. Old Dominion scoring leader Allette has been dismissed from the team for “conduct unbecoming of a Monarch,” interim coach Kieran Donohue said. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Caudill]

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Old Dominion interim coach Kieran Donohue says scoring leader Vasean Allette has been dismissed from the team for “conduct unbecoming of a Monarch.” Donohue made the announcement Sunday, one day after he said Allette was suspended and did not play in a 76-70 home loss to Georgia Southern. The freshman guard from Toronto was averaging 17.4 points, second in the Sun Belt Conference. He also was leading the Monarchs (5-16, 1-8) in rebounding, assists and steals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.