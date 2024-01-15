Old Dominion coach Jeff Jones to step away for rest of season due to health

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Old Dominion men’s basketball coach Jeff Jones will step away for the rest of the season due to health issues. The 63-year-old Jones has been home recovering from a heart attack suffered Dec. 20 at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu and learned he will need a fourth treatment for prostate cancer. Kieran Donohue will continue to serve as interim coach. Jones has been Old Dominion’s coach since the 2013-14 season, winning 204 games with the Monarchs. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2015 and 2018. Jones served as Virginia’s head coach from 1990-98 and was American’s coach from 2001-13.

