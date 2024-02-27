Old Dominion basketball coach Jeff Jones retires after heart attack and amid prostate cancer

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Old Dominion men’s basketball coach Jeff Jones, who stepped away from his job last month following a heart attack and amid prostate cancer, has announced his retirement. The 63-year-old Jones fought back tears during a 40-minute news conference in front of family, friends, staff members and current and former players. Jones finishes his 32-year coaching career with a 560-418 record. He made eight NCAA Tournament appearances and led his alma mater, Virginia, to an Elite Eight appearance in 1995 and an NIT title in 1992. Jones said his health has improved and he’s eating better than ever. He also spent more than a decade as the coach at American University.

