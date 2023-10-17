Old but more than old school, Dusty Baker and Bruce Bochy shining as MLB’s oldest managers

HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker and Bruce Bochy are the two oldest managers in the majors and are facing off in the AL Championship Series. Those around them say the key to their success isn’t just their experience and old-school grit, but also their willingness to adapt in baseball’s analytics age. Astros owner Jim Crane credits the 74-year-old Baker for embracing analytics and blending them with his own understanding of players. Rangers general manager Chris Young says “these old managers who have lasted last because they evolve and they’re open-minded and they grow.”

