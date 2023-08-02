Olazábal gets Ryder Cup call as European team’s fourth vice-captain under Luke Donald

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — José María Olazábal has been named as the European team’s fourth vice-captain for the Ryder Cup. It’s the fourth time that Olazábal will serve as assistant after 2008, ’10 and ’14 and he was captain for Europe’s famous comeback win at Medinah in 2012. He also played for the European team on seven occasions from 1987-2006 and won 20 1/2 points. European captain Luke Donald had already picked Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari and Nicolas Colsaerts as vice-captains. The Ryder Cup will be held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome from Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

